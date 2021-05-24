newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Helens, OR

Little practice time doesn't deter boys basketball at St. Helens

By Scott Keith
Posted by 
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vo8i5_0a9fJp3000 The St. Helens High School Lions team is young, with only one senior on this year's roster.

Another prep sport is taking center stage in St. Helens.

Jake Ramiskey is getting his St. Helens High School varsity boys basketball squad ready for a shortened one-month season that will include 14 games.

"Usually, it's going to be three games a week," Ramiskey said. "I think there's, like, five back-to-back games. It's a condensed season and it's going to go by very fast."

The team is winless at press time, the season having kicked off Tuesday night, May 18, at Hillsboro. The Lions then traveled to Hood River May 20 and hosted Putnam the next night.

It's a young team, according to Ramiskey.

"We only have one senior," he said. "The freshmen, they swing. They play JV and varsity. We're very, very young."

Ramiskey continued, "The freshmen are still getting acclimated to the pace of varsity basketball, and it's been a little bit of a challenge for them."

It can be frustrating to get a season underway with little time to prepare.

"With the condensed season and how we have very little time to prepare for anything, it's kind of just learning on the fly, trying to adjust and figure things out in games, because we don't get many practices in between games," Ramiskey said, noting than in a normal season, the team has 16 practices before they even play a game.

There are some standouts on the team this year, despite its overall lack of experience.

"We have a junior guard, Trevor Fitzgerald, who is our leader," Ramiskey said. "He sets the example in practice. He holds other people accountable in practice. He doesn't let things slide."

Fitzgerald isn't the only returnee from the 2019-20 season.

"We have a junior post player, Neil Wolfe, who has a lot of varsity experience," Ramiskey said. "He started as (a) sophomore last year for us. He's another guy that we rely on to set the tone and be our big guy in the middle."

Ramiskey continued, "We have a sophomore guard named Tyler Tolles, who swung last year for us and now is a starter for us this year. He has fit in very well. He's another guy that we look at as a leader of our team. He is our point guard and gets guys in the right spot. He does the little things for us."

And according to Ramiskey, sophomore Korbyn Lee has shown he can play with anybody.

Despite the shortened season and little practice time, Ramiskey is confident looking to the future.

"I'm excited for our future," he said. "There's a lot of potential with this group of guys. It's just we're so young. We only have two people that return this year with any varsity experience. Young guys are understanding in the first two games just how fast things go and how fast the game comes at you."

Ramiskey added, "They're all very competitive kids. They work extremely hard — we're at the high school from 5 til about 8 o'clock every night that we practice."

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
31
Followers
69
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Helens, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Hood River, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Junior Varsity#Night Games#Sport Games#Night Time#Hood River May#Varsity Basketball#Varsity Experience#Hosted Putnam#Center Stage#Sophomore Korbyn Lee#Fast Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose swim kicks off season

With no districts or state championships, senior Will Blair looks to beat his own recordsThe Scappoose High School swim team has one final year with Will Blair on the team. Before the team started this season, the senior was already the school's all-time most-decorated swimmer. "If you think he's satisfied, you don't know Will Blair," coach Dave Richmond said. Blair has five school records and 12 state medals. In the fall, Blair will head to Oregon State University to study computer and electrical engineering. Oregon State doesn't have a college team, so Blair's competitive days may be over. Though...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Canadians win â€˜Battle for the Boro,â€™ take series 4-2 over Hops

Hillsboro's two home teams entertain fans with a close-fought series, clinched by the C's in a 5-4 win.In what the two teams billed on social media as the #BattleForTheBoro, the Vancouver Canadians emerged triumphant over a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops, winning the rubber game Sunday, May 23. The Hops and Canadians are sharing Ron Tonkin Field this year, as the Canadians are unable to play at home in Vancouver, British Columbia, due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions. In this series — the first of four scheduled between the teams this season — the Hops played as the "home team,"...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose boys golf team looks ahead to next year

Team has few experienced players, but high underclassmen turnout bodes well for next yearAfter a short season, the Scappoose High School boys golf team is looking forward to next year. Out of the 12 golfers, only two had any competitive experience at the start of the season. The team had just one junior and one senior, while the remaining students were freshmen and sophomores. Coach Ryan Svenson acknowledged that while golf as a pastime has been booming this year, many high school teams have seen low turnout. But Svenson said that unlike most golf teams in the league, including rival...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Vancouver Canadians drop home opener in extra innings

Playing at Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field as the home team for the first time, the Canadians lost 4-3.They say you can't go home again, and for the Vancouver Canadians, that was too true on Tuesday, May 11. Playing their home opener against the Spokane Indians, the Canadians traded leads with the visitors before falling in the 10th inning, 4-3. The Canadians' home crowd was a fraction of its usual size. The team routinely draws crowds of upward of 6,000 at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia. But instead, the Canadians are temporarily calling Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro home,...