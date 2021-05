In the workplace, you deal with all sorts of documents, both physical and digital. When it comes to taking notes, it’s likely that you opt for well-labeled documents as opposed to scribbles, as the former can easily be organized and reviewed for later use. But annotating digital files is easier said than done, as there are barely any apps that help you capture your ideas, communicate clearly, and stay organized at the same time. Of the few, Markup Hero is among the best.