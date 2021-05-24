Memorial Day Click it or Ticket Campaign begins Monday, ends June 6

LUMBERTON — Local law enforcement agencies are working to enforce seat belt safety through a Memorial Day Click it or Ticket Campaign, which began Monday.

During a Monday webinar to kickoff the campaign, a St. Pauls senior shared how wearing a seat belt saved he and his brother’s lives.

Kendall Chavis, a St. Pauls football player, spoke Monday about an April 21 crash in which a driver crossed the center line and hit his vehicle. Chavis and his brother, who were wearing seat belts, were on the way to school when his vehicle was struck and pushed near a ditch.

Chavis then recognized the importance of wearing a seat belt. He compared wearing a seat belt to wearing a football helmet on the field.

“My seat belt is the safety equipment in my car,” he said.

“I am here, and my brothers are here to say ‘buckle up, every seat every time,’” Chavis said, as his teammates who stood behind him joined in during the last phrase.

The State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies began hosting Monday checkpoints at various locations across the state to encourage motorists to travel safely and for drivers and passengers to follow state seat belt laws. The effort will continue through June 6, as summer traveling season nears.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained and violations are punishable by fines of up to $180. Children younger than 8 years of age, who weigh 80 pounds, must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat or booster seat, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. If a passenger under 16 years of age is not properly restrained, the driver faces a $266 fine.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins released a Monday statement on Facebook to alert motorists in the county of the safety campaign.

“Warning: The statewide Click It or Ticket initiative starts today. Over the next couple of weeks, increased traffic enforcement by agencies across the state will be seen. This includes Robeson County. Seatbelt usage has decreased in our county while fatalities have increased due to not wearing it. Buckle up. Thank you,” his post reads.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program, which is an arm of the NCDOT, provides grants to law enforcement agencies for various traffic safety initiatives, including campaigns such as this.

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, thanked law enforcement agencies like the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and other local police departments involved in the effort.

More than 500 people who were not wearing seat belts or buckled into child safety seats died in vehicle crashes on North Carolina roadways last year.

“Seat belts and child safety seats save lives,” said Eric Boyette, secretary of the NCDOT. “We know that not wearing a seat belt can be the worst decision you’ll ever make.”

Boyette also spoke in a video shown Monday during the virtual news conference webinar to kick off the Memorial Day Click It or Ticket It enforcement and education campaign.

The statewide seat belt usage rate has fallen the past two years — from 91.3% in 2018 to 87.1% last year.

“Together we can reverse that trend, and get that seat belt use rate up again,” Boyette said.

“We have seen significant drops in our seat belt usage rate all across the state, so we have a lot of work to do to get the participation rate back up again,” Ezzell said. “We are ramping up those education efforts now.”

The state will survey seat belt usage again in June. Ezzell hopes to see results in seat belt use rates after the survey.

Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, and Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation and the chairman of the Robeson County Vision Zero task force, joined Boyette and Ezzell in the virtual news conference.

“A new trend starts today, and it starts with each of us doing our part,” Johnson said.

When North Carolina launched the Click It or Ticket initiative in 1993, only 64% of North Carolinians used their seat belts.

This month, the GHSP began a seat belt public awareness campaign with television ads airing in Robeson and Columbus counties, as well as in the Charlotte market, where seat belt usage rates have fallen in the past few years. The campaign features “local heroes” — members of law enforcement agencies in North Carolina — carrying out seat belt laws to protect the community. The two videos can be found at the top of the GHSP YouTube playlist.