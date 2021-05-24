How to Say ‘Life’ in Korean

What is the meaning of life? Depending on your beliefs, this could vary. But let’s not get into deep topics like that here 🙂. Today, we’re covering five words that convey ‘life’ in Korean. Each one has a slightly different nuance and is used differently from one another. If you mistakenly use one meaning when you were supposed to use another, most Koreans will understand what you’re saying. However, you want to be as accurate as possible in order to get better at the language.