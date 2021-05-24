newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, CA

Two Local Basketball Coaches Converge to Form One Community-Based Club

By Contributor
Asbarez News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, I was invited by my friend Marshall Cho (Head Basketball Coach at Lake Oswego High School) to attend a basketball clinic in which he was invited to speak. The clinic was hosted by the Armenian-American organization Homenetmen, Ararat Chapter, Glendale. And to be honest, I was wavering back and forth on whether to attend since I was very busy. Nevertheless, I decided to attend, for which I am so grateful I did!

asbarez.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Basketball
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Glendale, CA
City
Chino Hills, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#South Bronx#Harlem#Community#Coaching#Usa Basketball#Portland#Lake Oswego High School#Armenian American#Korean American#Chino Hills High School#La Dream#Academy Usa#Basketball Players#Coach Harry#Success#Minorities#Ararat Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

Tornadoes Beat Nitros For First Time in 13 Years

It was time to renew the girls’ softball rivalry between Glendale and Hoover, and this time the spoils of victory would be twofold: city bragging rights and the elusive first victory of the season. In the end, it was Hoover that seized the day as the host Tornadoes used a...
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

GUSD Expands Summer Offerings to Combat Learning Loss

The Glendale Unified School District will offer a variety of free, in-person programming this summer in an effort to help fill the educational and social gaps created this school year by circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout June, July and August, the district will host programs for all levels...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Pasadena La Salle still awaiting county approval to use its home baseball field

First-year Pasadena La Salle baseball coach Mike Solar said he has spent more than 500 hours working on the team’s home field at Arcadia County Park. The only problem is, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department has yet to give clearance for the field to be used. The team has played 10 games, all on the road. All practices also are at other sites.
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

NCL Class of 2022 Ticktockers in Annual Fashion Show

Nineteen young women from La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Glendale and the surrounding area recently participated in the National Charity League Glendale Chapter’s Annual Tea and Fashion Show. The event, modified with COVID protocols, was shown virtually to NCL Glendale members and their families. The young women, or Ticktockers as...
Glendale, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

CV Runner Ranks First in Nation

When it comes to running the 800-meter race, Crescenta Valley High School’s Mia Barnett has a simple approach. “I’ve just kind of gone out hard every time,” the senior said. “Try to run a :62, :63 first lap and let my fitness, let my strength carry the second lap. Strategy-wise, I always take it out from the front and take the lead from the start and hopefully no one catches me.”
Glendale, CAmyburbank.com

Burroughs Baseball Edges Glendale 4-2

Hits and runs were at a high premium when the Burroughs High baseball team hosted Glendale in a Pacific League contest on Friday night at Tomahawk Field. Each team mustered a pair of runs in the first inning, but it wasn’t until the bottom of the third that the Bears edged ahead and ultimately prevailed 4-2.
Burbank, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Cruises Past Hoover, 25-4

There has been a litany of lopsided scores so far in this season of Pacific League softball, and when Hoover and Burbank High matched up for the first time it proved to be another one. After the opening inning, the visiting Bulldogs poured it on the overmatched Tornados and cruised...