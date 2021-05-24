Two Local Basketball Coaches Converge to Form One Community-Based Club
Two years ago, I was invited by my friend Marshall Cho (Head Basketball Coach at Lake Oswego High School) to attend a basketball clinic in which he was invited to speak. The clinic was hosted by the Armenian-American organization Homenetmen, Ararat Chapter, Glendale. And to be honest, I was wavering back and forth on whether to attend since I was very busy. Nevertheless, I decided to attend, for which I am so grateful I did!asbarez.com