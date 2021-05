David Power claimed the Gaelic Writer’s Association award after Tipperary’s success in 2020. The Tipperary Gaelic footballers claimed their first Munster Championship in 85 years last November, defeating Cork in the final. It was all the more significant, as it came on the 100th anniversary of their former player Michael Hogan’s shooting, in Bloody Sunday. Their manager David Power was chosen as the Gaelic Writer’s Association Football Personality of the Year.