Re: TNET: Jaguars had Alabama WR with same draft grade as Trevor Lawrence
In this below video, listen to what they are talking about/saying about Trevor at about the 37 minute mark. They can expect Trevor to not do well from game one, or game 5 if they want to, and that is their right bc they don't know Trevor like we Clemson fans know Trevor, but they will all learn pretty quick that no game or no situation in FB, is to big for Trevor Lawrence when it comes to playing FB, and throwing the ball all over the field.www.tigernet.com