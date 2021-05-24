newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Re: TNET: Jaguars had Alabama WR with same draft grade as Trevor Lawrence

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

In this below video, listen to what they are talking about/saying about Trevor at about the 37 minute mark. They can expect Trevor to not do well from game one, or game 5 if they want to, and that is their right bc they don't know Trevor like we Clemson fans know Trevor, but they will all learn pretty quick that no game or no situation in FB, is to big for Trevor Lawrence when it comes to playing FB, and throwing the ball all over the field.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Tnet#American Football#Go Game#Tnet#Tigerpulse#Jacksonville Jags#The Game#Clemson Fans#Field#Fb#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLtwinspires.com

The top 10 NFL games to circle on your calendar for 2021

The NFL released its full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday, and granted fans a collection of mouthwatering matchups to eagerly anticipate. After playing the second-easiest schedule last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the most difficult test in 2021. On the flip side, the reigning Super Bowl champions,...
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFL247Sports

Tim Tebow with the Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Tannenbaum mentions possible QB controversy with Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed 33-year-old Tim Tebow to play tight end this week, reuniting him with his former head coach at Florida in Urban Meyer. Out of the NFL since 2015 and not having played in a regular season game since 2012, Tebow will make a position change from quarterback after not doing so earlier in his football career before he transitioned to baseball.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Latest on Lawrence's health for rookie camp, contract

When the Jacksonville Jaguars begin rookie minicamp, the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be present. The Clemson Insider has heard from a couple of sources that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in Jacksonville, Fla., and will participate in rookie minicamp. However, TCI was told he will be limited in what he can do.
NFLESPN

Saying he feels 'great about it,' rookie RB Travis Etienne aims to 'maximize my opportunity' at WR for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Trevor Lawrence is getting a lighter workload, while Travis Etienne is getting as much as he can handle ... at another position. The Jacksonville Jaguars have had Etienne taking the majority of his reps at receiver during the first two days of the team's rookie minicamp to begin the process of turning the ACC's all-time leading rusher into a player who can line up anywhere -- in the backfield, wide or in the slot.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Most definitely

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. O-man, it seems the Jaguars picked up several rookies with some big-time health-related question marks, both drafted and undrafted. How common is this in the NFL to roll the dice on a player with recent serious injuries? Is this more common because COVID-19 created some unusual circumstances? Is it just an aggressive approach from a new regime? Please, enlighten us.
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence make Bengals vs Jaguars must-watch game

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers talks with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals‘ one primetime game for the 2021 season takes place against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. This game appeared at No. 1 on Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports’ list of the most under-the-radar games on the 2021 schedule.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLNews4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence, other Jaguars rookies hit practice field for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun in Jacksonville. During rookie minicamp on Saturday, Lawrence and Meyer finally hit the football field together as Jaguars. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. But that recovery did not stop him from throwing a few...
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence on a 30-40 passes per day pitch count

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to rehab from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He’s progressing well, and his NFL team is making sure he doesn’t overdo it. Lawrence explained to reporters during Saturday’s rookie minicamp that he’s on a pitch count when it comes to his daily throwing. “I really...
NFLtheScore

Lawrence: Shoulder 'feeling great,' but patient approach best long term

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of their three-day rookie minicamp, with fans able to get their first look at No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence in action. Lawrence took the field with his first-year teammates, but the quarterback's snaps were limited after undergoing left shoulder surgery in February. While...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars taking right approach with QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted first overall in this year’s draft, is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For that reason, their approach to minicamp makes sense as the rookie quarterback rehabs his shoulder. Lawrence will...