Filming Begins for Killers of the Flower Moon in Pawhuska
Filming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is officially under way in downtown Pawhuska. On Monday afternoon, crowds gathered along the main thorough-fair through Pawhuska to watch the action first-hand. Just south of the Simple Simons is where the train depot is set up and crew members for the Martin Scorsese directed film could be heard shouting instructions from the set and cars from the 1920s paraded up and down the street as filming took place.bartlesvilleradio.com