newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pawhuska, OK

Filming Begins for Killers of the Flower Moon in Pawhuska

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is officially under way in downtown Pawhuska. On Monday afternoon, crowds gathered along the main thorough-fair through Pawhuska to watch the action first-hand. Just south of the Simple Simons is where the train depot is set up and crew members for the Martin Scorsese directed film could be heard shouting instructions from the set and cars from the 1920s paraded up and down the street as filming took place.

bartlesvilleradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawhuska, OK
City
Fairfax, OK
Pawhuska, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Killers#Movie Stars#Film Crews#Crew Members#Road Traffic#The Simple#Downtown Pawhuska#Rural Osage County#Kihekah Ave#Police#Camera#Shouting Instructions#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Road Closed to Prepare for Filming in Pawhuska

As planning and pre-production for the much-anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” continues, additional road closures continue to affect downtown Pawhuska. Kihekah Ave. between sixth and eighth streets had been narrowed down to one lane, but it is now closed to thru traffic in both directions and you will now have to make a detour. The northbound lane will re-open to one-way traffic only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on Sunday’s.
Osage, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Martin Scorsese movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' delves into tragic Osage tribal history

PAWHUSKA — The photographs are faded shades of sepia and gray, and the newspapers that chronicled the tragedies and trials are yellowed and embrittled. But for members of the Osage Nation — especially those still deeply rooted in Osage County — the history of the 1920s "Reign of Terror" remains as fresh as the under-construction wooden facades and newly painted storefronts created for the making of Oscar winner Martin Scorsese's fact-based film "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Osage, OKPawhuska Journal

Osage Nation officially opens Wahzhazhe Heritage Trails

The Osage Nation on May 5 celebrated the opening of an important health and well-being amenity – a new pedestrian trail complex for which the trailhead is located next to the municipal veterans memorial in Pawhuska. “Sovereignty, I believe, means taking care of each other,” Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear...
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Movie news: Oklahoma produced 'Stick Up' premiering; 'Flower Moon' sets taking shape in Pawhuska

‘Stick Up,” an Oklahoma-produced film that was completely crowdfunded and one of the first SAG-AFTRA films in the country shot during the pandemic, will make its world premiere at the 21st annual deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City. The deadCenter Film festival, Oklahoma’s largest film festival, begins June 10 and tickets are available at deadcenterfilm.org.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Movie Producers Requesting More Space in Pawhuska

Film crews are hard at work preparing downtown Pawhuska for the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.” As of Monday, most of Kihekah Ave. has been shut off to southbound traffic for construction crews to send Pawhuska back in time to a different era. Much of the same is being done in Fairfax, Gray Horse and other parts of rural Osage County.
Pawhuska, OKBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Pawhuska gets a vintage look for film

PAWHUSKA — On a recent sunny spring Saturday, people stroll the sidewalks of downtown Pawhuska, swinging shopping bags from the popular Pioneer Woman Mercantile, taking snapshots of the quaint brick buildings and wandering in and out of stores with their doors open to the customers and the breeze. Inside the...
Osage, OKPawhuska Journal

Daniels planning new museum of Osage history and culture

The filming in Osage County of Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon” is expected to draw a lot of visitors to Fairfax during the coming years, and businesswoman Danette Daniels says it will be important to offer them something appropriate to do when they arrive.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Road Work to Begin in Pawhuska

Street work is set to begin in the City of Pawhuska and the Osage Nation, along with Osage County road crews, are going to assist the City in working to fix that, as a memorandum of agreement was recently signed between the three parties. City Manager Tonya Bright goes through what roads are getting worked on.
Pawhuska, OKNo Film School

Here's What It's Like to Live Where a Scorsese Movie Is Shooting

How cool would it be to have a Scorsese movie shooting in your hometown?. It must be very different in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, today. See, the new Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, is shooting there, turning this quiet town into a busy Hollywood production. The movie takes place at the turn of the century, and people are wandering around in costume, sets are being decorated, and locations are being scouted.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Bike Race Coming to Pawhuska in November

Osage County and more specifically, the City of Pawhuska has been adding more bike races to the area. This was the case once again when the Pawhuska City Council agreed to welcome the Cura Racing Group to town on Saturday, November 6th. Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash says the event will be beneficial to Pawhuska.
Pawhuska, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Constantine Theater Hosting Pawhuska's Got Talent

The Constantine Theater has announced that this year’s Pawhuska’s got talent event will take place Saturday, June 12th at 7 p.m. You must submit a two-minute video by Tuesday, May 11th or schedule an in-person audition by that date. The video can be submitted to contact@constantinetheater.com. To schedule an appointment, call 918-900-6161.