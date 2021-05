Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara - Quarter Ended March 31, 2021. The City of Santa Barbara received $5.5 million in sales tax revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which is 41% above the same quarter last year. This increase is largely a result of reduced economic activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related response that began in the first quarter of last year. By way of comparison, the March quarter is 2.2% higher than the March 2019 quarter two years ago. While a decline in nearly all economic sectors in the economy exists, the decline was offset by larger than expected increases in online sales, which resulted in higher sales tax than originally forecasted for the quarter ending March 2021.