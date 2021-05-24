Six Beloit track and field athletes statebound
BELOIT – The Beloit High School track teams were hosts to the KSHSAA 3A Regional track meet on Friday as the Trojans qualified six for this Memorial weekend State meet. Beloit girls placed 13th overall as a team. Linsborg-Smoky Valley won the Regional championship title with 112 points followed by Hoisington at 52 and Phillpsburg in third at 48. Beloit boys placed 6th as a team. Southeast of Saline won the championship title with 144 points followed by Hoisington at 59 and Hays-TMP Marian with 46 points.www.beloitcall.com