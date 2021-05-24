newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, KS

Six Beloit track and field athletes statebound

beloitcall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT – The Beloit High School track teams were hosts to the KSHSAA 3A Regional track meet on Friday as the Trojans qualified six for this Memorial weekend State meet. Beloit girls placed 13th overall as a team. Linsborg-Smoky Valley won the Regional championship title with 112 points followed by Hoisington at 52 and Phillpsburg in third at 48. Beloit boys placed 6th as a team. Southeast of Saline won the championship title with 144 points followed by Hoisington at 59 and Hays-TMP Marian with 46 points.

www.beloitcall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Beloit, KS
Beloit, KS
Sports
City
Hoisington, KS
City
Marysville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Phillipsburg, KS
City
Ellsworth, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Silver Medals#The Bronze#Beloit High School#Linsborg Smoky Valley#Sage Prochaska#Lindsborg Smoky Valley#Norton Community#St George Rock Creek#Trojans#Beloit Boys#Beloit Girls#Athletes#Riley County#Bronze Medals#Hosts#Southeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Seyfert named Athlete of the Week

BELOIT– Sophomore Grady Seyfert of Beloit High School has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the. Seyfert has been dominant of late in field events for the Trojan track and field team. In his last three meets, he has swept the gold medals in the throwing events he competes in, the discus and shot put. This past Thursday, May 6 at the Riley County Invitational at Valley Heights, he won the discus with a career best throw of 162'7" and took the gold in the shot put at 48'6 1/ 4".
Nebraska StatePosted by
Salina Post

Beloit's Long completes honors program at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. - Jared Long of Beloit is among 190 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in May. Long graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications. To graduate from the Honors...
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Trojans Junior High teams on top at host Beloit Relays

BELOIT – The Beloit Junior High track teams were hosts to their Beloit Relays on May 3 resulting in broken school records and first place standings. Dakota Gray competed for the 7th grade girls and earned three gold medals with 2 new meet and 2 new school records in the high jump at 5', 100m hurdles in 16.73, and the 4x100m girls team of Boudreaux, Lorenz, Knight and Gray also set a new record in 54.32.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

BJHS compete in Virtual State Kid Wind Challenge

BELOIT – The Beloit Junior Senior High School had two teams of junior high students recently participate in the Virtual State Kid Wind Challenge with good results. To qualify for the state event, the teams had to place in the top two in their age division at their regional event which was held virtually this year. At Regionals the two junior high teams from BJSHS brought home first and second place.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Beloit Trojans fall just short to Sacred Heart in game two

BELOIT – The Beloit baseball teams played host to Sacred Heart on Thursday, due to field conditions for the Knights. The Trojans are not 2-16 after a first game loss of 8-1 and a tight close second game loss of 11-10 in the double header. Beloit will now enter Regional...
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Beloit boys win Valley Heights track meet

VALLEY HEIGHTS ” The Beloit Trojan track teams traveled to Valley Heights for their track meet on Thursday, May 6. The Trojan boys brought home a total of ¼3 medals (6 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze) and won the meet with ¼0’ points. Council Grove was second with 72 and Valley Heights was third with 69.
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Eberle and Towner Athletes of the Week

MITCHELL COUNTY ” Lakeside Senior Wyatt Eberle and Tipton Sophomore Joshua Towner have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week. Eberle has excelled in multiple field events during the track and field season this spring. On Tuesday at the Logan Invitational, he brought home three gold medals, winning the long jump with a jump of ¼9'9 ¼/2", the triple jump at ’ 0'¼0 ¼/2" and the javelin with a throw of ¼58'9". Last Friday at the Beloit Relays, Eberle took 2nd place in the javelin with a season best throw of ¼6¼'8". He has won the gold in the javelin at the Wilson Invitational and the St. John's Invitational earlier this season as well and finished 2nd in the event at the Shocker Pre-State Challenge in Wichita on April ¼5. In the triple jump, he also won the gold at Wilson and finished in ’ th place at the Pre-State event.
Beloit, KSPosted by
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Late score sinks Cowgirls at Beloit

BELOIT – The Beloit Lady Trojans pushed across a late sixth inning run to end a tie game and take a 5-4 win in the opener of a twin bill against the Abilene Cowgirls. The game was tied 4-4 since the top of the third when freshman Maddie Murray singled to drive home Jenna Hayes, who opened with a leadoff double.
Beloit, KSConcordia Blade-Empire

Panther boys place fourth at Beloit

BELOIT — The Concordia High School boys' track and field team placed fourth in the Class 3-4A division of the Beloit Relays on Friday. Concordia scored 47 points in the meet. Southeast of Saline won the team title with 164 points. Chapman was a distant second with 67 and Hoisington...