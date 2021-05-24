newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Yukon interchange construction ‘ahead of schedule’

By Conrad Dudderar
yukonprogressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are looking up for Yukon’s future highway interchange. Yukon City Manager Tammy Kretchmar reported this week that the interchange under construction at Frisco Road and Interstate 40 is due to be completed in August and is “ahead of schedule.”. New lanes have been installed on Frisco Road and progress...

yukonprogressnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Restaurants#Road Traffic#Road Work#Construction Work#Project Development#The Yukon City Council#State Highway 4#Sherwood Construction#City Of Yukon#Yukon City Leaders#Odot Funding#I 40#Mile Marker#Contractor Bids#Frisco Road#Utility Line Work#Garth Brooks Boulevard#Economic Development#Garth Brooks Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
kezi.com

Delta/Beltline Interchange project nearing completion

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Delta/Beltline Interchange project is now entering its final stages with traffic lights on Delta Highway expected to go live on June 10. Lane County residents said they are excited to see the changes. “This area of Eugene is pretty much the only way to get to...
TrafficCape Gazette

Five Points interchange work not in near future

Many of the questions from the public during a May 19 Five Points Working Group public workshop centered around when a project would begin at the Five Points intersection similar to three other planned interchanges with overpasses along Route 1 at Route 16, Minos Conaway Road and Cave Neck Road.
Peoria, AZpeoriatimes.com

Future Loop 303 interchange at Jomax takes shape

One of the Valley’s next new freeway traffic interchanges is taking shape along Loop 303 in north Peoria. Crews have installed bridge girders at the future Jomax Parkway interchange as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project to widen Loop 303 north of Happy Valley Parkway. Twenty-eight steel-reinforced concrete...
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

GDOT shelving construction-related lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

With 1.1 million Georgians expected to be traveling by automobile during the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is giving motorists a break by suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and major state routes. The lanes will be open from May 28 at...
Trafficsaskatchewan.ca

Construction Season Starts off Strong

Following the release of a record-setting Fall Tender Schedule this past September, the Ministry of Highways is marking May 27 as the unofficial start to the 2021 road construction season. With one additional project set to close by the end of May, most of the planned contracts from the Fall Tender have now been awarded and are underway or will be soon.
Seattle, WAMyNorthwest.com

Seattle to have busy construction summer ahead in Montlake

We hope you’re ready for the upcoming month-long closure of the Montlake Bridge. When we first warned you about the closure, we told you the state was going to be doing other work at the same time. The Montlake Bridge will be closed from just after Seafair to Labor Day,...
Pittsburgh, PAactapgh.org

Route 28 Highland Park Bridge Interchange

This improvement project will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the reestablishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange and construction of improved acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of Route 28 ramps with the Highland Park Bridge and Freeport Road, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barriers and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in late 2023.
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

I-74 interchange nears finish in High Point

HIGH POINT — Motorists who have had to negotiate construction on Eastchester Drive at the Interstate 74 interchange should find a smoother and less complicated drive in the next few months. N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake...
Chelsea, MAreverejournal.com

Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through May 29

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below. Route 1 Northbound:. •Beginning at 9 p.m. on...
wlssd.com

Hold on to your hard hats, construction ahead!

Let’s be honest. Road closures and construction projects can be frustrating. Especially when they happen during the summer months when all we really want to do is breezily get from point A to point b, enjoy the warm wind in our hair, the sun on our face, and relish the anticipation of the adventure awaiting us on the other side of our commute. Well, let’s bring that daydream to a screeching halt.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

North Split interchange closure begins Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday morning, the North Split Interstate interchange in downtown Indianapolis began the two-day closing process. By Monday, it will be shut down for the first time since it was built almost 50 years ago. “We’re going to take it down to nothing and completely rebuild it from the...
Clarion County, PACourier-Express

Proposed bridge tolling headlines PennDOT town hall

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials hosted a telephone town hall Tuesday evening, providing an overview before taking questions and comments from residents as part of its ongoing Pathways program draft study exploring transportation funding options. According to the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study, bridge tolling is...
Hellertown, PAsauconsource.com

Hellertown Pedestrian Safety Project Proceeding Ahead of Schedule

A project that will help improve pedestrian safety along Main Street in Hellertown is proceeding well ahead of schedule, likely aided by the favorable weather for construction projects that has prevailed since work began on it in early April. Hellertown Borough Manager Cathy Hartranft said Sunday that the entire project...
Portland, ORknewsradio.com

Caltrans Offers Memorial Day Driving Tips

Standard road signs, digital flashing arrows and traffic cones direct all traffic into the left lane on a road construction site. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Caltrans is alerting motorists that there will be a moratorium for planned lane closures beginning Friday, May 28, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. through Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Some lane closures that are currently in place will remain for example the State Route 60 Swarm paving project in Ontario and the Interstate 10 Tune Up paving project in Beaumont through Cabazon.