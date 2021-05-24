St. John’s boys team earn Regional championship

Broken records with eight boys and two girls qualified for State. MANKATO – The St. John's boys track team are the 2021 KSHSAA Class 1A Regional Champions after Friday's meet hosted by Rock HIlls in Mankato. The Blujays scored 85 points followed by Osborne with 66 and Quinter with 50 points. The 4x100m relay team of Blake Perez, Ben Thompson, Jaret Eitzmann, and Brayden Perez broke their own school record with at time of 44.31 and Jane Letourneau broke her 3200 record with a time of 12:33.46. Lauryn Dubbert earned gold medals in the 100m hurdles in 16.82 and in the pole vault at 9' 6". She also placed second in the 300m hurdles in 47.75 and a third place in the javelin at 121' 4".