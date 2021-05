Mercedes-Benz is putting the final flourishes on a new generation of the SL. With the current generation having been around for a decade, the SL is due for a replacement but the topless GT will also have to do double duty this time around as a worthy replacement for the sporty AMG GT Roadster. With AMG's expertise, this means it's likely to be a lot more than just a cushy cruiser. The new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class will also come with an all-wheel-drive system, a 2+2 layout, and a soft-top roof. Armed with this information and a few spy shots, our render artist imagined what it might look like.