There are various wonderful restaurants in Chicago. Read on to know which ones are the best. From rooftop bars to beer gardens to sidewalk cafes, Chicago is famous for various outdoor dining options. Restaurant-goers can enjoy food at their favorite spots because the city is offering a limited number of indoor and outdoor dining options. It reopened when the number of COVID-19 cases started dropping. The rapidly warming weather urges diners to choose restaurants that not only have rooftops but also let them enjoy meals outside their premises.