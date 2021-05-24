7-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases in NH down 68% in one month

MANCHESTER, NH – The next student vaccine clinic is set for May 22 from 9-3 p.m. at Memorial High School (sign-up deadline is May 20). Manchester School District will be offering a voluntary vaccination clinic for our students who are age 12 or older in conjunction with the city health department. Family members can get vaccinated also – each family may schedule an appointment for up to two family members, one of whom must be a parent or guardian if the student is under age 18. Each person attending must schedule their own appointment.