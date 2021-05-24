7-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases in NH down 68% in one month
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were announced on Monday, as current cases continued to decline. In Monday's daily report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, officials announced 52 new diagnoses, the lowest daily total since Oct. 4, 2020. The 7-day average for daily new cases is down to 111, which is a decrease of 68% in one month (this number was at 345 on April 23).www.wmur.com