Money Heist Season 5 #moneytheist has been declared for release in 2021

All good things must come to an end. Over the years, Netflix has seen the rise of a number of series including House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things and On My Block. However, their most popular non-English title has become La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist. Through four seasons, fans from around the world have watched The Resistance pull off not one, but two bank heists. However, things became a bit more complicated at the end of season four when a surprise twist shook up the team. This fall, fans will get the answers to some, if not all, of their questions as Money Heist returns for its final season.