Who Killed Sara Season 3 Updates: First, let’s have a look at what this series Who killed Sara? is all about to have an overview of the series. Who Killed Sara? is a Mexican secret spine-chiller streaming TV series made by José Ignacio Valenzuela and created by Perro Azul, which was delivered on Netflix on the 24th of March 2021. This series stars Manolo Cardona as Álex Guzmán, a man sentenced for the homicide of his sister, wrongdoing that he didn’t commit. Season 2 is set to debut in May 2021, two months after the arrival of the first season.