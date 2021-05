Netflix has officially announced that the upcoming fifth and final installment of Money Heist will be divided into two parts, with Volume 1 set to make its debut on September 3, while Volume 2 will be wrapping up the global hit series with the final episodes on December 3. The date announcement also came with the release of its first explosive teaser, teasing the most intense season yet for the fan-favorite thieves as they make their final stand against the government in hopes of escaping the Bank of Spain alive with their gold. It also provides a preview of the Professor’s captive state in the hands of former police inspector-turned-fugitive Alicia Sierra.