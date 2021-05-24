newsbreak-logo
Money Heist Season 5: Netflix announces release dates with a mind-blowing teaser

Cover picture for the articleMoney Heist Season 5 release date: Netflix released a new teaser for the final season of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), set to release in two parts of five episodes. La Casa de Papel is a Spanish TV Drama created by Alex Pina. Money Heist is the name of its international English version. After coming to Netflix, it broke several records. The show won the Best Drama Series International Emmy 2018 and is Netflix’s most viewed non-English series with 44 million households streamed the third season in the first four weeks of its release. Such is the craze for the show that the fourth season fetched 65 million views. It received tremendous response across the world and is one of the most viewed series on Netflix.

