Violent Crimes

Bracknell thug who beat woman among latest residents in court

By Ollie Sirrell, @olliesirrellldr
bracknellnews.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE following cases were heard at Reading and Slough Magistrates’ Court:. Jade Roberts, of St Johns Road, Sandhurst, was fined £80 for breaching a community order handed out in October 2020. The 29-year-old was also told to pay costs of £60. Callum Bonner, of Knightswood, Bracknell, was given a community...

