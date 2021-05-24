Patti Dozier/Times-EnterpriseTerry Scott addresses the Saturday gun violence seminar.

THOMASVILLE — The city is crying out for ways to curb gun violence, said the head of a local group focused on shootings and the aftermath.

Terry Scott, Think Before You React president, addressed a Saturday morning seminar at which speakers included law enforcement officers, a college professor and a 911 operator.

Scott, a Thomasville minister, was on his way to Bible study when he came upon a young man lying on the ground and shot in the head.

"There was a gunfight going on," Scott said, adding that the man died.

A month later, another young man was ambushed by gunfire in his vehicle. Several other local incidents involving gunfire followed.

Homicide, suicide and accidental shootings all result from gunfire, Scott pointed out.

Silent voices cry out from above the graves of those who have died from needless gunfire, he said, adding that the voices are those of loved ones left behind.

Loved ones never have a chance to say I love you, goodbye or watch someone reap the rewards of a successful career, he said.

"We only have today," Scott said. "Tomorrow may be too late."