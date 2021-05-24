newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomasville, GA

'Tomorrow may be too late'

By Patti Dozier patti.dozier@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjjEU_0a9esls200
Patti Dozier/Times-EnterpriseTerry Scott addresses the Saturday gun violence seminar. 

THOMASVILLE — The city is crying out for ways to curb gun violence, said the head of a local group focused on shootings and the aftermath.

Terry Scott, Think Before You React president, addressed a Saturday morning seminar at which speakers included law enforcement officers, a college professor and a 911 operator.

Scott, a Thomasville minister, was on his way to Bible study when he came upon a young man lying on the ground and shot in the head.

"There was a gunfight going on," Scott said, adding that the man died.

A month later, another young man was ambushed by gunfire in his vehicle. Several other local incidents involving gunfire followed.

Homicide, suicide and accidental shootings all result from gunfire, Scott pointed out.

Silent voices cry out from above the graves of those who have died from needless gunfire, he said, adding that the voices are those of loved ones left behind.

Loved ones never have a chance to say I love you, goodbye or watch someone reap the rewards of a successful career, he said.

"We only have today," Scott said. "Tomorrow may be too late."

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville, GA
1K+
Followers
33
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Thomasville Times-Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomasville, GA
Thomasville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Today#Today#Crying#Needless Gunfire#Man#Shootings#President#Silent Voices#Gun Violence#Bible#Speakers#College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Deputies honored for saving life in wreck

THOMASVILLE — Four members of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, including a couple who are off duty that day, came to the Kiwanis Club on Friday to be recognized for answering the call of duty. The club honored Lt. Corey Sellers, Cpl. Dylan Groves, and Deputies Caleb Lindberg and Kaleb...
Thomasville, GAPosted by
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Police Chief Letteney proudly dons new attire

THOMASVILLE — The privilege of wearing a Thomasville Police Department uniform did not happen for John Letteney until several months after he was sworn in as chief. The new TPD head had to work for it. Although he is a high-ranking officer in an international police association, with decades of police work under his belt, Letteney had to jump through a number of Georgia peace officer hoops to attain certification.
Thomasville, GAWCTV

Thomasville deputies honored for fiery crash rescue

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The body camera footage showing four Thomas County Sheriffs Deputies rescuing a man from a burning crash was honored by the community as heroic. The crash took place back in February. A man can be seen on the video trapped in a car after veering off the road into a wooded area.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Nursing students honored in drive-through pinning ceremony

On Thursday, April 29, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a drive-through pinning ceremony during which thirty-one Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams. These prospective nurses represent the nursing programs of the Thomasville campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Firearm-related incidents continue in city

THOMASVILLE — Tuesday's Thomasville Police Department incident reports state officers responded to three gun-related incidents and to two reports of stolen firearms within two consecutive days. On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of McKinley Street in reference to shots being fired. A woman told officers she was...
Thomasville, GAPosted by
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Officers disperse crowd of hundreds at nightspot

THOMASVILLE — Two law enforcement agencies responded after gunfire was reported inside a nightspot late Saturday night. Occupants of the building ran outside. "It started getting a little rowdy," said Sgt. Scott Newberry, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division assist commander. As police responded to fights in the parking lot,...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomas University Social Work students volunteer for children and seniors

Each year graduating seniors in the Bachelor of Social Work degree program at Thomas University complete community service projects. COVID-19 made such projects more difficult, but the TU students came up with creative ways to serve their communities. This year one of their projects was creating videos of the students...