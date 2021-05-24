newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

By Riley Bunch rbunch@cnhi.com
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.

www.timesenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Reverse Discrimination#Agriculture Industry#Federal Loans#Federal Taxes#The Farm Service Agency#White Farmers#Gop#The White House#Eligible Usda Loans#Eligible Farmers#Federal Relief Dollars#Direct Relief#Land Access#Payments#Outstanding Loans#Rural Georgia#Loan Discrimination#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

USDA Not Appealing Court Decision on Pork Slaughter Line Speeds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture will not appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses. USDA told the Hagstrom Report that only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. The comments came less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged USDA to intervene in the matter before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Schumer asks USDA to help more NY farmers after newspaper probe

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve its outreach to farmers and augment data collection on small operations after a Times Union investigation found the agency's $24 billion COVID-19 relief program failed to help most farmers, including three-quarters of those in New York.
hoards.com

Joint Statement of Livestock Organizations

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona.
Agricultureemporiaindependentmessenger.com

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

WASHINGTON—A recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall compared to other economic sectors, including transportation, electricity and industry. That small percentage is attributed to farmers’ conservation efforts.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Announces New Initiative to Quantify Climate Benefits of CRP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced this week an initiative to quantify the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contracts. The multi-year effort will enable USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while supporting USDA’s goal of putting American agriculture and forestry at the center of climate-smart solutions to address climate change. FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux explains the various climate benefits through CRP.
Agriculturetheshadowleague.com

John Deere Starts New Initiative To Help Black Farmers Succeed

In response to the calls for racial equality amplified by the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, John Deere created a coalition to help Black farmers across the US. The LEAP (Legislation, Education, Advocacy, and Production) Coalition seeks to equip Black farmers with legal and financial resources to ensure longevity in the agricultural business.
Congress & Courtswisfarmer.com

Court ruling will concentrate pork market power

The past few years have been incredibly difficult for hog farmers like me. After more than two years of trade retaliation that limited our ability to compete effectively around the globe, the COVID pandemic unleashed unprecedented challenges for the entire food supply chain. Now, just as we are returning to...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our...
Quincy, FLsoutheastagnet.com

Commissioner Nikki Fried Joins USDA Event on American Rescue Plan Debt Relief for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Monica Rainge, U.S. Representative Al Lawson, Jr. (FL-5), and others to highlight historic American Rescue Plan provisions that provide $4 billion in debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, and growers. They were joined at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Research and Extension Center in Quincy, Florida by FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., FAMU College of Agriculture and Food Sciences Dean Robert Taylor, Ph.D., Gadsden County Commission Chair Brenda Holt, Quincy Mayor Ronte R. Harris, and approximately fifty farmers and ranchers from across North Florida.
Agriculturekrcu.org

USDA Approves Missouri Industrial Hemp Amendments

On Thursday, May 27, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the federal approval of the state’s amendment to the Industrial Hemp Plan. Missouri is the second state to be approved by the USDA for their amendments. Sami Jo Freeman from the Missouri Department of Agriculture describes Missouri as being “a...
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers may qualify for loan relief, USDA says

Minority farmers are now eligible for loan relief, as announced by the United States Department of Agriculture's newly confirmed Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh. Bronaugh, a Petersburg native, led a town hall and Q&A session at Virginia State University Wednesday morning to discuss the new loan forgiveness program for socially disadvantaged farmers. The plan was first introduced in March as a part of the American Rescue Plan, the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.
aginfo.net

Payment Program for Farmers of Color Underway

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack traveled to Georgia to announce the start of the $4 billion relief program for Black farmers and other socially disadvantaged farmers to pay off outstanding USDA loans. The USDA said that about 16,000 minority farmers who borrowed money directly from USDA appear to have qualified...
AgricultureHerald-Palladium

USDA rejects request for faster pork slaughterhouse speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declined a request by the pork industry to increase the speed at which pigs can be processed into meat, delivering a victory to slaughterhouse workers who had raised safety concerns about the plan. The USDA announced Wednesday evening it...
Agricultureagdaily.com

USDA forecasts record farm exports in FY 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion — the highest total on record. The projections represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The previous annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Arkansas StateRadio Keokuk

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2021 – To help residents, farmers, and ranchers affected by the devastation caused by recent storms and flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to aid recovery efforts. USDA staff in the regional, state, and county offices are responding and providing a variety of program flexibilities and other assistance to residents, agricultural producers, and affected communities.
Congress & Courts94.3 Jack FM

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

A recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.
AgricultureJamestown Sun

Drought relief programs webinar set June 7

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.