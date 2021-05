I am disappointed that the Clatsop County commissioners have asked the governor to lift COVID-19 restrictions. They say it’s unfair to impose greater restrictions on restaurants and bars than on other businesses. It's not unfair, because restaurants and bars have a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission than other businesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says indoor dining with people outside your household, without masks or social distancing, and inadequate ventilation, is "highest risk" for transmission.