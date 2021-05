Do you think of me? Do I cross your mind at all? Do you pause throughout your day and have flashbacks of our fall? Our love it still lingers, each day it’s something new. Although old memories are what’s left, my heart is stuck like glue. It’s real within my mind and felt amongst my soul. To the depths of no return our love is all I’ve known. I’ve yearned to keep it strong, steady as days turn into years. I see you sometimes and it brings my eyes to tears. To be so close yet, so far beyond my reach. Distance may keep us apart, however love can never be breached. It concurs all who try to surpass; Try to destroy or even deny. Love is what’s binds our hearts so ever boldly Devine. Do you ever wonder what that void is? And then your mind begins to show…..your heart becomes unleashed and your eyes enlighten and glow? There you find our happiness, our joy and bliss we shared. Trapped, yet, ever so free to run wild like a burning flare.