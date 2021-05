School Board Chair Libra Forde cautions voters against candidates promising to reopen schools full time.North Clackamas School Board member Kathy Wai's re-election with 64.5% of the vote led a slate of three candidates to keep their seats, according to unofficial May 18 election results. Even though they faced challenger campaigns with backing from a former state representative, North Clackamas incumbents each received well above a majority of votes in three three-way races with nine total candidates. Clackamas County Elections Office has had website glitches in posting its results online, but it has released a copy of the total tally of...