Patricia Field Won’t Return To Design SATC Costumes, Focusing On Emily In Paris Season 2 Instead

We're all waiting for Emily in Paris season 2, but if you want shows like Emily in Paris to keep you occupied until season two drops, then we've got you covered. If like us, you binged the entire first season in one weekend and have been yearning for more ever since, then we're here to help fill that empty hole in your TV-loving heart with some incredible shows that'll tie you over until that much-anticipated sophomore season hits Netflix—or at least for the next few months. You can thank us later!