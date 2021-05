Things got a little hectic ahead of The Voice's Live Top 9 performances on Monday night, with reports surfacing that coach Nick Jonas had been hospitalized for unknown injuries, without many details being revealed. What was known was that the trip to the hospital wasn't going to keep him away from his weekly NBC gig, meaning Team Nick didn't have to worry about Blake Shelton sabotaging everything in his absence. Thankfully, Jonas did give everyone a quick update on his physical situation.