In 1981, the first music video to be shown on MTV was the Buggles hit “Video Killed The Radio Star”. In the book ‘I Want My MTV’ Trevor Horn said about the song, “It came from this idea that technology was on the verge of changing everything. Video recorders had just come along, which changed people’s lives. We saw people start making videos as well, and were excited by it. It felt like radio was the past and video was the future. There was a shift coming.”