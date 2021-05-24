Should I sell or buy cryptocurrencies? Bitcoin has lost more than half its value in a month and a half
After recovering a bit from the tragic fall of May 19 , on Sunday Bitcoin fell again to $ 31,227 . This represents a loss of more than half of its value in just a month and a half, since only on April 14 it reached its all-time high of $ 64,863 . Faced with this scenario, many wonder if it is time to sell or buy the most popular cryptocurrency, what is better at this time?www.newmilfordspectrum.com