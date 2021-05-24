Should I sell or buy cryptocurrencies? Bitcoin has lost more than half its value in a month and a half

It has been a torrid fortnight for cryptocurrencies, as their spectacular rise in value was reversed by a combination of Elon Musk and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). Musk, whose Tesla Inc made two-thirds of its profits from cryptocurrency operations last year, said the company would no longer accept bitcoin to purchase its cars. The PBoC, meanwhile, ruled last week that traders in China, where around 60% of the world’s bitcoins are mined, could not offer prices in cryptocurrencies as they are not “real currencies”. $1.3tr has been wiped off the combined cryptocurrency market value in the last week alone, with bitcoin down 50% on its April highs.