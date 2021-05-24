newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Move over porridge: Oat milk is whipping up an international frenzy and Canada is lapping it up

By Jake Edmiston
kincardinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace Espresso’s weekly order of oat milk is starting to rival what it receives in cow’s milk. The small chain of coffee shops in downtown Toronto brings in as many as 21 cases — 252 litres — of oat milk per week. That’s far more than any other milk substitute and about half the company’s weekly supply of whole milk.

www.kincardinenews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oat Milk#Dairy Milk#Milk Substitute#Cow Milk#Food Drink#Soy Milk#Food Grains#Iced Coffee#Coffee Shops#Euromonitor International#Oatly Group Ab#Prairies#Porridge#Oat Flat Whites#Oat Cappuccinos#Growing Almonds#Nuts#Vegan#Hemp#Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Numilk is Bringing Plant-Based Milk to Your Home and Cafe

Plant-based milks are becoming a popular alternative to dairy-based options both for health reasons and environmental concerns; producing dairy milk results in three times more gas emissions than plant-based alternatives and requires nine times more land. Coconut, almond, soy, and oat are among the most common plant-based milks but there are other varieties available from hemp, pea, cashew, quinoa, macadamia, rice, flax, and even hazelnut. Numilk is bringing the benefits of plant-based milks to your home and to your café. Initially, the company started with large kiosks in supermarkets that allowed customers to make their own milk. Now Numilk is bringing that convenience to the home. They’ve developed an appliance that produces plant-based milk from the pouches similar to a Nespresso machine. The pouches only contain organic, pure, whole food without any preservatives, processed, sweeteners, gums, or fillers and produces 16oz for the consumer version; the industrial version forcafés produces 32oz. Numilk is currently taking pre-orders starting at $149 with the retail price expected to be $299 at launch. The team recently appeared on Shark Tank and closed $2M in funding from Mark Cuban.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Rich Vegan Tahini Coffee Shake with Dark Chocolate

This luscious shake from the So Vegan in 5 cookbook has coffee in it, which basically makes it acceptable to eat for breakfast, right? We’re going to say yes. In a medium heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, add 3 tablespoons of chocolate and 2 tablespoons espresso, and stir to combine. Once chocolate has melted, use a spoon to smear mixture around inside of 2 serving glasses.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Navigator

Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

As shoppers increasingly incorporate more plants into their diets, Whole Foods Market predicts a summer season where plant-based foods and brands take center plate. Sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products – meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, condiments, and meals – had a breakout year in 2020​ growing 27% to $7bn in measured channels in the year to Dec. 27, 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Revamped Oat Milk Lineups

The Silk Oatmilk beverage range has been revamped by the brand to ensure a high-quality product for the consumer in search of a dairy alternative to use in their favorite meals and recipes. The range includes Original, 0g Sugar, Extra Creamy and Vanilla, which are all made using an improved formulation that includes oats naturally grown on the field. The oats are ground upon being harvested before being soaked and slow-cooked to help unlock the highest quality finally product that is then blended with filtered water, vitamins and minerals to boot.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Oatly’s IPO Is Just Beginning. Plus 9 Best Vegan Oat Milk Products to Try

In 2016, oat milk was a foreign concept in the US. In just five years, it has risen from complete obscurity to a household product that can be found in virtually every supermarket and coffee shop—including coffee giant Starbucks. So what happened? The Swedes invaded … by way of Oatly. It’s true, Pacific Foods had an oat-based beverage on a few shelves, but it wasn’t until Oatly strategically placed its product in the hands of capable baristas that the oat milk ship set sail (back to Sweden, of course, for more oat milk).
Food & Drinksletseatcake.com

Pistachio Milk Is Here to Try and Steal Oat Milk’s Crown

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Just when you thought you’d seen all the nut milks, here comes Pistachio Milk. This, surprisingly not really greenish nut juice (there, we said it), is made from a blend of… you guess it Sherlock, pistachios.
Marketsecowatch.com

Oatly, a Vegan Milk Maker, Raises $1.4 Billion in Stock Market Debut

Oatly shares opened its first day of trading on Thursday at $22.12 — a 30% jump from the $17 set for the initial public offering (IPO) — giving the company a stock market valuation of $13 billion. The Swedish vegan food and drink make raised a total of $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) from the listing, as it sold over 84 million American depositary shares at $17 (€14) a piece, the top of its marketed range.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

Icelandic Provisions Is Launching a Vegan Skyr Yogurt Made with Oat Milk

In June, American dairy company Icelandic Provisions is launching its first vegan product, Oatmilk Skyr, at Whole Foods Markets nationwide before rolling out to other retailers this fall. Skyr is a traditional Icelandic cultured dairy product similar to Greek yogurt. Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr will be available in 5-ounce servings ($1.99) and 17.6-ounce multi-servings container ($5.99) with five flavor options: Mixed Berries, Vanilla Bean, Raspberry, Mango Passionfruit, and Cold Brew Coffee (made in partnership with family-run Icelandic coffee roaster Te & Kaffi).
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Oatly, the world's biggest oat milk company, set to go public

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
EconomyValueWalk

Oatly Milks Demand For Dairy Free Drinks As Shares Soar On Listing

Oatly shares priced at $17, at the top end of expectations. The company is raising $1.4 billion through the listing. "Dairy free brand Oatly has milked $1.4 billion from its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Even though it priced shares at $17 at the top end of expectations, putting...
Marketsseattlepi.com

Oat milk maker Oatly to raise $1.4b in IPO

Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, will raise $1.4 billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly...
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Oatly taking its vegan milk substitute public

Private equity has a place at the table, and so do Oprah and Jay-Z. Food giants such as Nestlé are scrambling to get a foot in the door. There are implications for the climate. There are even geopolitical rumblings. The unlikely focus of this excitement is Oatly, producer of a...
Grocery & Supermaketmarketplace.org

Oatly plans IPO as plant-based milk goes mainstream

Oatly Group, the maker of a popular oatmilk, is expected to start trading publicly Thursday on the Nasdaq, under the ticker OTLY. The Swedish company aims to raise more than $1 billion in its IPO, which would value the entire company at roughly $10 billion. It’s a sign of just how the market for plant-based food alternatives has grown in recent years.
Industrytheinfatuation.com

The Absolute Best Oat Milks, From An Obsessive

From cult-favorite Oatly to a surprisingly good Costco pick. As part of my lifelong quest to live more sustainably, I prefer a non-dairy milk alternative. While I’m a proud omnivore, I do recognize that the cows producing dairy milk also produce tons of carbon emissions and contribute to climate change. Being that I only used it for lightening coffee or baking, an alternative that doesn’t quite taste like the original stuff wasn’t a big deal.
Food & DrinksSaveur

India’s Beautifully Bitter Flavors

Many bitter foods have been cast out of the good graces of the Western world, but not in India, where all are afforded parity in the country’s culinary landscape. No matter where you go in the subcontinent, bitterness is grained deep into the culture. Fenugreek seeds and leaves (both fresh and dried into kasuri methi), bitter gourd, spinach, guar beans, papdi (hyacinth bean), and vaal (field beans) are staples, but you will also find the leaves of the neem plant, night jasmine, pointed gourd, and amaranth, amongst others. It is likely that this affinity grew spontaneously; many plants, such as the bitter gourd, the neem, and the guar bean are indigenous to the country. Ayurveda also had a hand to play.
Recipesbbcgoodfood.com

Willie’s Cacao chocolate subscription review

Willie’s Cacao was established by Willie Harcourt-Cooze with the aim of introducing everyone to ‘real chocolate’. There’s a focus on single estate cacaos and their distinct flavours, with products showcasing cocoa beans in the same way as wine varieties with different flavour notes. When it launched, Willie’s Cacao was Britain’s first bean-to-bar chocolate factory. The website has a detailed ‘World Cacao’ section for learning about chocolate, chocolate recipes and a vast online shop that includes bars, truffles, hot chocolate and 100% cacao blocks that have complex flavours for cooking with.