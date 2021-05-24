newsbreak-logo
Keysight Technologies Extends Ansys Partnership for Workflow Simplification

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) extended Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) partnership to integrate Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) RFPro environment with Ansys's HFSS electromagnetic simulation. The arrangement will help radiofrequency (RF) and microwave engineers simplify workflow and improve time-to-market by eliminating the bottlenecks. The companies initially collaborated in February...

