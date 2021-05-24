Keysight Technologies Extends Ansys Partnership for Workflow Simplification

It has been a little over two years since GlobalFoundries pivoted from trying to compete with the likes of TSMC and Samsung on the bleeding-edge semiconductor process technology to focusing on higher volume and more specialized process technologies targeting unique applications like RF and optical. The shift not only resulted in profitability, a first for the company, but also the ability to focus on refining and enhancing existing process nodes without the high expense of being on the bleeding edge. The company’s new strategy continues to pay off with recent partnership announcements with PsiQuantum and Raytheon for optical and RF, respectively.