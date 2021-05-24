newsbreak-logo
Northfield woman pleads guilty in federal meth case

By SAM WILMES samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
A Northfield woman charged after reportedly selling 6.5 ounces of meth to an undercover officer last summer in Iowa pleaded guilty Monday in federal court. Beth Ann Rademacher pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa Central Division. U.S. Attorney John H. Lammers noted Rademacher faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, but that might not apply to her case. A presentence investigation is scheduled, and a sentencing date is not expected to be set for more than two months.

