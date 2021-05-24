Everything you need to know about UFC 263

The co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15 between welterweights Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards has now been rescheduled for UFC 263 on June 12. Diaz has apparently suffered a minor injury and setback in training which was first reported by Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole and only seems to be a small hiccup that won't put the Edwards bout in jeopardy. Instead, the five-round non-main event will now be moved from Houston, Texas to Glendale, Arizona a few weeks later joining a UFC 263 main card lineup that already features two title fights. Diaz hasn't fought since November 2019 where he dropped a third-round TKO due to a doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title. Edwards on the other hand is 8-0-1 in his last nine Octagon appearances and most recently fought to a no-contest with Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC Vegas 21.