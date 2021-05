BROOKVILLE — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic was the topic of several discussions at the monthly work session of the Brookville Area School Board Monday evening. Superintendent Erich May told the board the prom will still be held Thursday, June 3, at the high school, rather than at Chateau D’Argy in downtown Brookville, as originally planned. “When we were planning the prom, we felt the Chateau was not a big enough space when we were being urged to provide outdoor seating for the prom, so we moved it to the high school.”