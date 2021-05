A year ago in these pages, I wrote about the importance of nonprofits, the generosity of Americans to these institutions, and the resilience of our community. Nonprofits had to adapt. Nonprofits are thinking creatively and securing the necessary gifts to remain flexible as needs and restrictions change. The Virginia Arts Festival has launched its season based around outdoor venues. The Up Center has successfully provided support to those in need: removing the sliding scale for mental health services, doubling the team for housing and financial counseling, and even hiring a doula.