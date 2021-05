Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed which character he thinks is the lead of Eternals, which has a massive ensemble cast. While talking to Variety about the representation in the film, and how changes were made from the comics, Feige commented: "When it came to casting, that also did affect it. There were some characters that we change from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the books. But then also it came down to casting. So for Sersi, for instance – and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan – we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie."