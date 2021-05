The Roughrider baseball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in the NJCAA West District Championship game with a loss to Central Arizona College, 15-8. YC fell behind 5-0 in the second inning. Yavapai responded with a TJ Wheeler home run in the third. CAC countered with 2 runs in the third and the Roughriders got a home run from Damone Hale and Travis Warringer scored on a Danny Martin ground out.