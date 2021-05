ATLANTA — Last season Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay reworked his slider grip in hopes of better differentiating his offspeed pitches. In the longest outing of his big-league career, Alzolay’s nasty slider neutralized the Atlanta Braves in Thursday’s 9-3 win to snap a five-game losing streak. The slider was Alzolay’s best pitch, producing four of his six strikeouts and limiting the Braves to a 1-for-17 showing. The lone hit came on a second-inning single. It didn’t matter how much Alzolay threw his slider, which accounted for 54% of his career-high 94 pitches. The slider-fastball combination kept the Braves off balance.