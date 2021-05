Beckman Coulter, a global clinical diagnostics leader, has announced the launch of Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG (1st IS), a fully-quantitative lab-based Immunoglobulin G (IgG) serology test that measures the quantity of antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19. The newest addition to its suite of COVID-19 solutions, this high-quality assay is traceable to the 1st WHO International Standard for anti-SARS-CoV-2, 20/136 and reports results directly aligned with BAU/mL (Binding Antibody Units) established by the World Health Organization. As the pandemic continues its global assault, even while vaccinations are being rolled out, serology testing is emerging as a test with public health and clinical utility for monitoring and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and caring for patients.