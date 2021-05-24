Prince William 'Can’t Comprehend' Prince Harry Going Against Royal Family

newsbreak-logo
Prince Willam and Prince Harry remain at odds. Following the premiere of Prince Harry's new AppleTV+ series, which focuses on mental health, on Friday (May 21), Prince William is reportedly upset with his younger brother's candid revelations about life as a royal. While the Duke of Cambridge embraces Queen Elizabeth's "never complain, never explain" policy, the Duke of Sussex has opted to speak out his own lifelong struggle with mental health.

