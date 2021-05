Beckville High School Valedictorian Abby Smith said her class had been incredibly lucky to grow up within their community. "Beckville is a place where everyone knows each other, loves each other, and is there for each other," she said during her speech at graduation Friday night. "We are more than just a small town in East Texas. We're a family. Through tragedy and celebration, the people within our city have shown up to help and support. Personally I can't think of too many communities that would come together to build a park by hand. Twice. But that's just Beckville!"