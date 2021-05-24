newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Happy 80th Birthday Robert Allen Zimmerman AKA Bob Dylan

NPR
 4 days ago

BOB DYLAN: (Singing) Come gather round people, wherever you roam. OK, this very day, May 24, is the 80th birthday of Bob Dylan. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'") DYLAN: (Singing) And accept it that soon you'll be drenched to the bone. If your time to you is...

www.npr.org
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Bob Dylan’s artwork coming to FIU

Creative genius and musician Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will be open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

WYEP, Pittsburgh musicians to honor Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

Bob Dylan never said anything about hoping to die before he got old. He just told the old people to get out of the way if they couldn’t lend a hand. On Monday, rock’s greatest poet turns 80, and — despite some rough concert performances here and there — his true fans will tell you they’re glad he never got out of the way.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Tulsa, OKroute66news.com

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open to the public in May 2022

The widely anticipated Bob Dylan Center will open to the public on May 10, 2022, in downtown Tulsa, appropriately just a few feet from the Woody Guthrie Center. Early in his career, Dylan was a musical disciple of Guthrie, a folk-music icon. According to the announcement Wednesday from the center’s...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Bob Dylan :: Too Many Mornings

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.
Duluth, MN740thefan.com

Bob Dylan turns 80 Monday

DULUTH, MINN. (KFGO) – It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. The musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, is now honored around the world after more than 60 years as a pioneer of music. Fans are commemorating the milestone with music and poetry events across the country. The center...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
MusicNorristown Times Herald

Fans around the world mark Bob Dylan's 80th birthday

Fans around the world are honoring Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday (05.24.21). The music legend's home city of Duluth, Minnesota, is holding the 11th annual Duluth Dylan Fest, with fans invited to join the celebration of his life and six-decade spanning career from home and at the festival. His...
MusicBrian Zahnd

Bob Dylan: A Tribute

That’s how it began. Early one morning when I was fifteen I woke to “Tangled Up In Blue” on the radio. At that time my music obsessions were rock bands like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Blue Öyster Cult, ZZ Top; I wasn’t into singer-songwriter music — it wasn’t heavy enough for me. I was only vaguely aware of Bob Dylan; I knew “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Lay Lady Lay.” That was about it. But as I listened to the song in a half-dream state I was mesmerized by the meter and effortless rhymes of Dylan’s poetry.
MuseumsNME

A museum dedicated to Bob Dylan to open in Oklahoma next year

A new Bob Dylan museum is set to open in Oklahoma next year – get all the details below. The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open its doors on May 10, 2022, almost exactly a year following its announcement today (May 12). An Instagram post announcing the new museum...
CelebritiesFrederick News-Post

Happy 80th, darlin' bard Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan made me break into silent tears once, in concert on Nov. 11, 2001. Two months from the Sept. 11 attacks, people were still shattered. The song was “Tangled up in Blue.” Pitch-perfect for the moment in time, from the album “Blood on the Tracks.” Try it sometime and you shall be released.
Celebritieswpkn.org

Dylan Birthday Special

80 Years – Bob Dylan Birthday Special celebrates Bob Dylan who has been a major figure in popular culture for more than 6 decades. Born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, Bob Dylan is an American singer-songwriter, author, and visual artist. Some of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s when songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” (1963) and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” (1964) became anthems for civil rights and anti-war movements.
MusicThe Guardian

Bob Dylan is turning 80. Happy birthday to the man who taught me about gratitude – and shame

I had been looking forward to reading and listening to all the stuff marking Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Then I heard a trail for a radio play called Dinner With Dylan, going out on Saturday afternoon. The title jolted me back 40 years to a dark moment of shame and embarrassment in my otherwise pretty blameless school days. It was 1981, when I was 14, and long before I had a Dylan collection to rival anybody’s. In fact I can only have been dimly aware of the great man when I saw a BBC2 Playhouse drama called Bobby Wants to Meet Me. It was, as the name suggests, about someone building up to meeting Mr Dylan; I can’t remember if the meeting did or didn’t happen, I’m afraid. What I do know is that this play made a great impression on me. It must have done, because a few weeks or months after it went out, upon being set a creative-writing task, I wrote a fine piece of prose entitled Bobby Wants to Meet Me. I suppose a more competent cheat would have nicked the idea but covered their tracks by bothering to think up a different title. Not me.
Musicrogovoyreport.com

Seth Rogovoy to Host Bob Dylan 80th Birthday Virtual Tribute Concert

(LONDON, U.K.) – Bob Dylan turns 80 years old on Monday, May 24, 2021, and to celebrate and pay tribute to the Nobel Prize-winning rock poet, Seth Rogovoy will produce and host a global, all-star, Jewish-oriented virtual tribute concert, featuring Socalled (Montreal), Niki Jacobs (Amsterdam), Daniel Kahn (Berlin/Hamburg), and Lail Arad (London).
Minneapolis, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Highway 80: Bob Dylan’s Birthday Milestone

You could argue that Bob Dylan was not born 80 years ago at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. However, Robert Allen Zimmerman did arrive on the evening of May 24, 1941. By the mid-’40s, he moved with his family to a house in Hibbing, and the “Dylan” bit came along during Zimmerman’s brief stint at the University of Minnesota in the late ’50s.