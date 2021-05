Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is offering a program that helps students who are at least halfway from completing a degree or certificate. The foundation will soon be awarding 20 scholarships of up to $5,000 per year ($2,500 per semester) beginning in the Fall of 2021. In addition to being halfway through a program at Columbia College, students must have a grade point average of 2.5, qualify for a state fee waiver, and be able to enroll full-time while receiving the award. Financial need will be a consideration.