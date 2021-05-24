newsbreak-logo
Helping Children Traumatized From Latest Israel-Hamas Fighting

NPR
 4 days ago

For 11 days during the war between Israel and Hamas, parents tried to keep their children calm and safe. This next story is hard to hear but important to hear. NPR's Ruth Sherlock begins with a mother in Israel. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: I called Noa Ashad Berkely (ph), a mother...

www.npr.org
Steve Inskeep
Related
Protestsfox4now.com

West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas has spilled over into the West Bank and sparked the most widespread Palestinian protests in years. Hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed Friday with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people. The protests erupted in multiple cities and towns.
Gas PriceNPR

News Brief: Gas Hoarding, Israeli-Palestinian Violence, Vulnerable Migrants

The country's largest gasoline pipeline is restarting after a Russia-based cyberattack forced it to shut down all operations last week. Still, along the East Coast, there are long lines at pumps. There are signs at gas stations that say no gas. People panic buying fuel is actually creating the problem. North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, declared a state of emergency and told people to just stay calm.
Middle Eastwhmi.com

Civilians pay the price during worst Israel-Hamas fighting since 2014

(JERUSALEM) -- Even the moments of quiet in Gaza City come with their own psychological toll. "They're so precious," Najla, who did not provide her surname for safety reasons, a Palestinian humanitarian worker in the city, told ABC News. "But at the same time, they're so frightening because ... preparing yourself for the next attack is as horrible psychologically as it is experiencing it in itself. Every minute there are continuous airstrikes and explosions all across the Gaza Strip and several of them were close by."
ReligionFrankfort Times

The Latest: Pope denounces violence between Israel, Hamas

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced the “unacceptable” spiral of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, saying the deaths in particular of children was a “sign that they don’t want to build the future but want to destroy it.”. Francis prayed for peace, calm and international help to open...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas

Fighting has intensified between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a prominent high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The bombing leveled the structure which had housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab joins from Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating violence.
Middle EastNPR

Arab Countries Uneasy About Recently Opened Relations With Israel Amid Conflict

The Israeli military says it's attacking the Gaza Strip tonight with air and ground forces. This is the first time that ground troops were sent into Gaza since the start of the conflict with Hamas this week. It's unclear how deep they will go or how long they plan to stay, but it could mark a major escalation in what has already been an intense assault. Israel has attacked Gaza in response to the more than 1,000 rockets launched at it from Gaza. At least seven people in Israel have been killed, but the deaths are far higher on the Gaza side. Palestinian officials say at least 109 people there, including militants but also women and children, have died. We're going to hear now about the regional view of the conflict. It's being watched closely, especially by those Arab countries that recently opened relations with Israel. Last year, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and then Bahrain normalized relations with Israel. They did that at the urging of the Trump administration. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on what the unfolding violence means for them now.
Miami, FLClick10.com

South Florida Democrats stand with Israel amid fighting with Hamas

MIAMI – The intense aerial exchanges between Israel and Hamas continued on Friday in the Gaza Strip. The official death toll rose to more than 120. Hamas has been firing rockets toward Israel since Monday. The Israeli military’s swift response included the deployment of warplanes. Israel announced the latest mission...
Middle EastCNBC

Hamas-Israel fighting abates as truce calls mount

Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas appeared to abate slightly, with no deaths logged in Gaza for the first time since hostilities erupted on May 10. There was no immediate word of Israeli casualties on Tuesday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children, in previous Palestinian rocket or missile attacks.
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Palestinians go on strike as Israel-Hamas fighting rages

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective protest Tuesday as Israeli missiles toppled a building in Gaza and militants in the Hamas-ruled territory fired dozens of rockets that killed two people. The demonstrations and ongoing violence came as...
Middle EastVoice of America

Israel-Hamas Fighting Has Deep Roots

Jews and Arabs have clashed for a century over the fate of Jerusalem. Tensions seem always to be near the surface in a city that is home to major religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. It is the Israeli capital. It would be the capital of Palestine should...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Netanyahu: Israel 'determined to continue' fight against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he is “determined to continue” military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. His remarks come after an earlier call with President Biden , who told the Israeli premier “he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” according to a readout of the call from the White House.
Religioncapradio.org

Examining American Jews' Relationship With Israel, Zionism

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rabbi Miriam Grossman of congregation Kolot Chayeinu in Brooklyn, N.Y., about the changing stances congregants have on Israel and Zionism. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Not for the first time, a war in the Middle East is causing...
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Racists Murder People Of Color – Where’s The Outrage?

Racists last week murdered three more people of color. Yet there were no protest marches, no angry op-eds, and no demands for de-funding or systemic change. Maybe the silence has something to do with the fact that the neither the killers nor the victims fit the preferred political narrative. That’s a tragedy. These particular victims of color should not be treated with any less respect than any others. So let’s say their names: Weerawat Karanborirak. Sikharin Sangamram. Soumya Santosh.
Worlddelawarepublic.org

Saudi Women's Rights Activist Summoned, Under Watch As Conviction Is Upheld

Loujain al-Hathloul led the charge for women to be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia. She went to prison for doing so. And even though she was released in February, the activist is still having her freedoms curbed, as NPR's Ruth Sherlock explains. RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: Speaking from his home...
Foreign PolicyTrumann Democrat

GOP seeks political opening amid tense Israel-Hamas fighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Biden’s support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East, laying blame on his administration and aiming to make his liberal critics the face of the party heading into the midterm elections.
