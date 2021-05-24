Helping Children Traumatized From Latest Israel-Hamas Fighting

The Israeli military says it's attacking the Gaza Strip tonight with air and ground forces. This is the first time that ground troops were sent into Gaza since the start of the conflict with Hamas this week. It's unclear how deep they will go or how long they plan to stay, but it could mark a major escalation in what has already been an intense assault. Israel has attacked Gaza in response to the more than 1,000 rockets launched at it from Gaza. At least seven people in Israel have been killed, but the deaths are far higher on the Gaza side. Palestinian officials say at least 109 people there, including militants but also women and children, have died. We're going to hear now about the regional view of the conflict. It's being watched closely, especially by those Arab countries that recently opened relations with Israel. Last year, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and then Bahrain normalized relations with Israel. They did that at the urging of the Trump administration. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports on what the unfolding violence means for them now.