Rhodes Interform secures major aerospace contract

By Mike Richardson Author
aero-mag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhodes Interform, part of Group Rhodes, has won a contract to carry out a major refurbishment on a high temperature Superplastic Forming Press (SPF) in the aerospace industry. The press, one of a pair manufactured by Rhodes Interform for a major customer in the North West of England, is designed to operate continuously at 1000°C, forming highly complex titanium aerostructures. This is the first major refit of the machine since its installation 10 years ago and is one of the largest projects of its type conducted in the UK in recent years.

