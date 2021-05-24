newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Repairing Crumbling Brick and Mortar

thediyplaybook.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, our house turned 100 years old! Yep, our house was built in 1921 and the moment the year turned over, I applied to our neighborhood association to get a plaque on our house as an official “Century Home.” To say I was excited when it came would be an understatement. I was giddy and Finn kept laughing at me. But I really just thought it was so damn cool to showcase our historical home and I immediately added the plaque to our front porch.

thediyplaybook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Brick And Mortar#Home Repairs#White Paint#Working At Home#Water Problems#Mason#Thumbtack#Repair Day#Bricks#Kitchen#Bathroom#Tradespeople#Door Color#Home Maintenance Tasks#Century Home#Fill#Fix Issues#Head To Toe Paint Suits#Finding People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Food & DrinksEater

Cambridge Bar Brick & Mortar Is Getting Into the NFT Game

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Artist Oliver Mak — cofounder of streetwear retailer and hidden storefront Bodega — is launching a unique pilot program aimed at using cryptocurrency and NFTs to raise money for restaurants, arts venues, and other spots affected by Covid-era regulations and closures, as Gary Strack, owner of venerable Central Square bar Brick & Mortar, tells Eater.
Interior Designccr-mag.com

6 Tips To Prepare Major Home Renovations Budget

Whether you are preparing to remodel your home or planning to renovate it before moving in, we know that creating a budget for your home renovation project can be a challenging process. Firstly, you will have to decide what you simply want versus what you actually require. Secondly, you’ll need to figure out a way to finance your home renovation project. Once you develop an idea of how much funds you’ll require to complete your renovation project, you make better decisions about how much you should spend on certain parts of the project. But don’t forget; you might end up spending more on your home renovation projects than you initially thought. It is specially the case if you plan to make structural changes to your home by bringing down walls. Doing so welcomes unwanted surprises in the form of wiring and electrical issues, mold, or water damage. Many homeowners also look to cut costs and save some money without compromising on quality. In the light of this, keep reading more for some expert tips on how to prepare a budget for major home renovations.
Home & Gardenitinyhouses.com

40′ Container with 3 Sleep Spaces is a True Pioneer in Tiny Living

A wonderful innovation, the Pioneer tiny container home is a 40′ long one bedroom with extended loft that is ideal for any single individual, couple, or even a family. At only 320 square feet, this model manages to include a large galley kitchen with full-sized appliances, spacious luxury bathroom, bedroom, large loft, and a living area in one home.
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

How To Clean and Maintain All Kinds of Patio Furniture

Depending on how big your outdoor entertainment area is, you probably spent several hundred to several thousand dollars, maybe more, on patio furniture. And whether it’s been baked under a broiling sun, soaked with wet towels or jumped on by muddy dogs, patio furniture takes a beating unlike any other furniture. So it makes sense to protect your investment with a little TLC, in the form of cleaning and maintenance.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

5 Simple But Exciting Ways to Renovate Your Home

Home renovations have the potential to be stressful, but this doesn’t always have to be the case. Renovating your home, even through small projects, is a great way to make a property feel more like it’s yours, and allow you to explore your creativity. Whether your renovation project is simply...
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Family's Small Apartment Is Renovated On a Tiny Budget

Living with young children in any size of a home can be a challenge, but it can be especially tricky when everyone is living under a small roof. But as we've seen time and time again with a growing number of families consciously choosing to downsize in order to gain financial freedom, it can successfully be done, with the help of some careful creative thinking to make the most of whatever space is available.
Home & Gardenchartattack.com

Is It Possible to Restore Crawl Space Ground Floor Levels?

Mold, algae and mildew are all problems that could potentially invade a home’s crawl space. While most homeowners aren’t likely to have any of these issues, they are all potential problems. One of the main problems crawl space mold can create is that they cause small holes in a home’s foundation. Without this foundation, the home is weakened and more susceptible to outside pressure, such as rain, snow, ice or other weather elements.
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

Luna Tiny House with Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Wall is Chic and Affordable

Designed by David Latimer of New Frontier Tiny Homes, this custom Luna Tiny Home is built by Liberation Tiny Homes. This compact tiny house features an asymmetric roofline and a floor-to-glass wall that maximizes outdoor views from the inside. It is described as New Frontier Tiny Homes’ most affordable tiny house model.
Interior Designhomesandgardens.com

10 ways designers fake square footage in a small bedroom

If your sleep space is smaller than you would like, these clever ways to fake square footage are for you. Indeed, there are several interior design tricks you can employ to make your sanctuary feel more spacious than it actually is – all you need is a little creativity and to make a few key adjustments.
Interior Designthediyplaybook.com

How to Paint Outlet Covers So They Don’t Chip

I’m really proud of the direction we’ve gone in this house. While some of our walls are a warm white (Benjamin Moore “Ballet White”), we still have plenty of color around here. Mostly, we have used different shades of blue and green that really add so much warmth and personality to this home. But when you paint your walls a darker color, you’ll soon find that your bright white outlet covers stand out like sore thumbs…
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The One Thing a Home Stager Will Remove from Your Kitchen — Every Time

Home decorating is about expressing yourself. Home staging, on the other hand, is all about letting the house itself shine. “Decorating a home is specific to the individual; you have things around you that you love, and that’s the way it should be,” says Pat Evans, owner of Pat’s World Staging & Redesign in Richmond, Virginia. “But when staging a home, you are looking to attract a mass amount of people, so you want the home to appeal to the buyers coming through, which sometimes may not be your specific look and feel.”
TV & Videosrealtor.com

Tiffany Brooks Reveals One Common Eyesore To Hide in a House

On her new HGTV show, “50K Three Ways,” Tiffany Brooks knows how to make homes look more luxurious on a tight budget. Sometimes this involves adding new features, but other times it’s about hiding what you’ve got. In the episode “Modern Revival,” Brooks helps clients Greg and Ashley Day as...
Restaurantscolumbusunderground.com

Three Bites Bakery Opening First Brick-and-Mortar

Home-based Three Bites Bakery will graduate to its own brick-and-mortar space this summer at 999 Mt. Vernon Ave. in the King-Lincoln District. Owner Isabella Bonello has been whipping up treats under the Three Bites name for over two years. From growing up baking and cooking with her dad, to working as a line cook before switching to the sweeter side of things, Bonello started the bakery as a side-project and creative outlet.
Interior Designmediafeed.org

Trendiest paint colors for your bedroom right now

Thinking about changing up your bedroom hue but overwhelmed with all of the paint colors you have to choose from?. We’re here to help you out. We reached out to Benjamin Moore to see what the most popular bedroom colors are right now and what you need to know before you start painting.
Home & Gardenbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Home Improvement & Remodeling Ideas That Improve Home Worth

With savings the primary focus of subsequent 12 months’s tendencies, homeowners will be extra strategic with their funds, opting for smaller-scale tasks with excessive impression, corresponding to installing modern new sink fixtures. People received’t stop spending money on their houses just because renovation is predicted to decline in the coming yr. Instead, expect an uptick in projects tied to cost financial savings, including power-environment friendly lighting, home insulation, and improved roofing.