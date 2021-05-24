William and Kate hear about pioneering work to support addicts
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken to recovering drug addicts who have returned to the streets to help support those who have suffered near-fatal overdoses. William and Kate were reunited in Scotland for the first time during the duke’s tour of the country when they visited a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like substance abuse and mental health, and break cycles of crime and addiction.www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk