William and Kate hear about pioneering work to support addicts

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken to recovering drug addicts who have returned to the streets to help support those who have suffered near-fatal overdoses. William and Kate were reunited in Scotland for the first time during the duke’s tour of the country when they visited a leading social care charity helping to tackle issues like substance abuse and mental health, and break cycles of crime and addiction.

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
