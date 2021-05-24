William and Kate hear about pioneering work to support addicts

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health well-being in children and young people. The royals, who will take part in a national radio campaign tomorrow to mark the end of the UK’s National Mental Health Awareness Week, visited three local organizations where they joined in a game of table tennis. William showed off his football skills and Kate took the lead when it came to a game of archery and potting a plant at “The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone,” a local youth organization which works to transform the lives of young people.