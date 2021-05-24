newsbreak-logo
First Minister urges Northern Ireland public to enjoy freedoms but be sensible

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Ireland’s First Minister has urged the public to enjoy their new freedoms, but to be sensible. Arlene Foster was speaking as she visited the Strand Arts Centre in east Belfast along with deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. Indoor hospitality and indoor visitor and cultural attractions were able to reopen...

www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Northern Ireland's DUP Elects Hardliner Poots as New Leader

BELFAST (Reuters) -The new leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some commentators as more aggressive in his opposition to...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris's border in the Irish Sea is wreaking havoc in Northern Ireland

Arlene Foster’s biggest mistake was to be an optimistic political pragmatist. Faced with the Conservative Party’s thumping election victory in 2019 she saw no option but to work with the Prime Minister’s self-professed “fantastic oven-ready deal”. There is a natural inclination in all of us to make the best of a bad situation. The pressure on her to do so was large. Stormont had only just been brought back into action and there was no obvious political route to defeating the cornerstone of his deal, the Northern Ireland Protocol.
EuropeUS News and World Report

UK Demands More Time to Solve Northern Ireland Border Riddle

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom...
PoliticsBBC

UK and Irish PMs hold talks over Northern Ireland tensions

Boris Johnson is holding talks later with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin over tensions in Northern Ireland. Concerns about the ramifications of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol are likely to be raised. But the talks also come days after the conclusion of the Ballymurphy inquest. The coroner said the 10...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France on Northern Ireland Protocol: Flexibility, Perhaps, but It Stays

DUBLIN (Reuters) -France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it dangerous to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol. After the United Kingdom left the European Union's orbit...
Jobsclimaterwc.com

Creative writing jobs northern ireland

TravelPosted by
newschain

PM urged to travel to Northern Ireland and meet Ballymurphy families

Boris Johnson should travel to meet the families of the Ballymurphy victims, a former Northern Ireland secretary has urged. Labour’s Lord Murphy of Torfaen said all governments, including the Tony Blair administration in which he served, have “let these families down” over the last 50 years. But he went on...
Europeprudentpressagency.com

Brexit: Britain reaches a deadline extension in the dispute over Northern Ireland

The British government extended the grace period with the European Union to Northern Ireland. This was confirmed by the British representation in Brussels at the request of the German news agency (dpa). The European Union Commission took legal action against Great Britain in mid-March because the government in London unilaterally...
U.K.ledburyreporter.co.uk

Johnson holds talks with Martin over Ballymurphy and Northern Ireland Protocol

The Prime Minister and his Irish counterpart have held talks on their differing approaches to Northern Ireland’s troubled past. Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin discussed the landmark inquest findings on the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, in 1971. The meeting at Chequers also...
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Removing Northern Ireland Protocol will be my top priority, says Edwin Poots

The incoming DUP leader has said getting rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be his top priority in the coming months. Edwin Poots said he is planning a showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Michael Martin within his first 90 days in office to try and resolve the post-Brexit trade arrangements.
WorldTravel Weekly

Belfast International boss and Abta call for Northern Ireland travel clarity

The managing director of Belfast International Airport has slammed the Northern Ireland Executive for a lack of clarity about the reopening of international travel. Graham Keddie said the airport was “extremely disappointed” with the Executive’s announcement about the latest easing of restrictions on Thursday. Under the new rules, due to...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risk to political stability in Northern Ireland, says minister

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister has issued a veiled threat that the UK is ready to walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province at risk.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which would result from the deal, which he negotiated and Mr Johnson signed and pushed through parliament.Despite the EU making...
Europeledburyreporter.co.uk

Brexit negotiator Frost threatens action over Northern Ireland Protocol

Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened that the UK could soon take drastic action over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland over concerns about violence and disruption. He urged the European Union to “stop the point-scoring and work with us” to “rapidly” find new solutions to end border checks on...
U.K.athleticsni.org

Northern Ireland Does The Daily Mile

The Daily Mile™ are hosting their first national event day in schools and across social media, to get pupils across Northern Ireland active together, and connecting the importance of being active to mental health. In light of the covid-19 pandemic, mental health awareness, especially in children and young people, and...