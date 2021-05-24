newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mike Maher on The Long Road to Lisbon – Jock Stein did not just change Celtic, he changed Scottish Football

By Authors
thecelticstar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJock Stein’s arrival as Celtic manager in March 1965 did not just change Celtic it changed Scottish Football. In fairness Big Jock had already been a force of change. He had taken Dunfermline from a small outfit battling against relegation to Cup Winners and laid the foundation for the period when they were respected in Europe and genuine challengers for the honours in Scotland. I had no doubts he would work his magic at Celtic Park.

thecelticstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Tully
Person
Jock Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Scottish Football#Celtic Park#Manchester Utd#Red#Weekly News Colour#Real Madrid#Inter Milan#Parkhead#St Mary#Aberdeen#Dundee#Pittodrie#Anderlecht#Green Budgie#Borussia Dortmund#White And Orange#Rangers#Queens Park Fc#Valencia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier League67hailhail.com

Former Celtic man Lou Macari tells fantastic anecdote about Stein and Manchester United

Lou Macari has talked about his tumultuous transfer from Celtic to Manchester United. The Quality Street gang member, alongside Kenny Dalglish and Danny McGrain, was a massive Celtic supporter. However, after the death of his father, and with a family on the way, Macari needed a bump in his pay packet. Earning £55 a week at the time, Macari asked manager Jock Stein for an extra tenner to make ends meet.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Suarez rescues Atletico's Liga hopes, Chelsea season hangs in balance, Alisson heroics for Liverpool

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich may have wrapped up the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga titles respectively, but the races in La Liga and Ligue 1 are going down to the final weekend as Luis Suarez starred for Atletico Madrid and PSG closed the gap on Lille. Elsewhere we saw Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi score note-worthy goals, Alisson produce a moment of genuine magic for Liverpool, and Chelsea lose the FA Cup as a precursor to a critical week for their top-four hopes.
SoccerBBC

Northern Ireland: Sam McClelland and Conor Bradley handed first call-ups

Chelsea's Sam McClelland and Liverpool's Conor Bradley have been handed first senior Northern Ireland call-ups for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine. Centre-back McClelland, 19, has played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U19s. Bradley, 17, has also featured for the U17s and played in Liverpool's FA Youth Cup Final...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Netherlands Euro 2020 squad: 36-player preliminary squad announced

The tournament begins in June, and the Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad was the first to be confirmed. Dutch boss Frank De Boer has revealed an enormous 36-man preliminary squad, which he will have to whittle down to just 26 – itself bigger than the usual 23 for tournaments – before things kick off on June 11.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tuchel skips future question over dropped Chelsea star

Thomas Tuchel has refused to address Tammy Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future while the Blues’ season comes to the crunch. Abraham was omitted from Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester, and has been on the periphery since Tuchel’s January arrival. West Ham head a sizeable queue of Premier League suitors eyeing a possible summer move for the England striker, but Tuchel has insisted now is not the time for any distractions. Chelsea face Leicester again on Tuesday night in a Stamford Bridge battle where the Blues need a win to keep their top-four Premier League bid on track.
Premier LeagueESPN

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpools match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the progress of his teams top-four rival in the Premier League by refreshing a webpage on his mobile phone. Imagine Tuchels happiness,...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Tuchel tells Chelsea not to fear Leicester rematch

Thomas Tuchel encouraged his Chelsea players not to waste the success of his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge in the final week of the Premier League season ahead of a FA Cup final rematch against Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes at Wembley...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Fan protests affected performance of Manchester United players, says Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has blamed Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers’ ownership for the defeats to Leicester City and Liverpool in their past two home games. But the United manager called on supporters to get behind his team when they retirn to Old Trafford for the first time since the easing of lockdown restrictions in Tuesday night’s fixture against Fulham.