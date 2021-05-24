Mike Maher on The Long Road to Lisbon – Jock Stein did not just change Celtic, he changed Scottish Football
Jock Stein’s arrival as Celtic manager in March 1965 did not just change Celtic it changed Scottish Football. In fairness Big Jock had already been a force of change. He had taken Dunfermline from a small outfit battling against relegation to Cup Winners and laid the foundation for the period when they were respected in Europe and genuine challengers for the honours in Scotland. I had no doubts he would work his magic at Celtic Park.thecelticstar.com