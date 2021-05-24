Jeff Levack Exits Afternoons At WTMM (104.5 The Team)/Albany, Charlie Voelker Named Co-Host With Dan Bahl

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, NY is undergoing another change in its afternoon show, as JEFF LEVACK exits the program after MAY 28th's show to take a new position as Head of Media Relations for TECH EAST FIRE AND WATER RESTORATION. Weekend host and former UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY Associate Athletic Dir. of External Affairs CHARLIE VOELKER is being promoted to co-host the afternoon show with Brand Manager DAN BAHL, starting JUNE 1st.