newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jeff Levack Exits Afternoons At WTMM (104.5 The Team)/Albany, Charlie Voelker Named Co-Host With Dan Bahl

allaccess.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, NY is undergoing another change in its afternoon show, as JEFF LEVACK exits the program after MAY 28th's show to take a new position as Head of Media Relations for TECH EAST FIRE AND WATER RESTORATION. Weekend host and former UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY Associate Athletic Dir. of External Affairs CHARLIE VOELKER is being promoted to co-host the afternoon show with Brand Manager DAN BAHL, starting JUNE 1st.

www.allaccess.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University At Albany#Troy#Espn#Brand Manager#Program Manager#Community Manager#Wtmm#Co Host#Espn#External Affairs#Townsquare Albany Market#Dan Talking Sports#Weekend Host#University At Albany#Tech#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
Related
EntertainmentDaily Gazette

Levack leaving his WTMM show; Voelker replaces him

After seven years of hosting the afternoon drive sports talk show at ESPN Radio 104.5 The Team (WTMM-FM), Jeff Levack is leaving the program. Townsquare Media announced Friday that Levack is moving on to a new job as head of media relations for Tech East Fire and Water Restoration. Levack...
BasketballWNBA.com

New York Liberty Name Jess Sims In-Arena Co-Host for 2021 Season

NEW YORK – May 27, 2021 – As part of the team’s 25th anniversary season, the New York Liberty have named Jess Sims the official In-Arena Co-Host. The New York-based educator, fitness professional and Peloton Instructor will join co-host Jason Negron during select Liberty home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Albany, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team Announces Charlie Voelker as New Afternoon Host

ALBANY, NY – May 21, 2021: Townsquare Media Inc.’s WTMM/104.5 The Team, The Capital Region’s Home for New York Sports, announced today that Charlie Voelker, the former UAlbany Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs and current host of 104.5 The Team’s Sunday Sports Buzz, will step into the afternoon drive co-host role alongside Dan Bahl. The new “Voelker and Bahl” afternoon show will debut on Tuesday, June 1st from 3 to 7pm.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Sports talk show host Charles Hanagriff leaving his full-time job at WNXX-FM, 104.5 and 104.9

Charles Hanagriff is leaving his full-time job behind the mic at Baton Rouge sports-talk radio station WNXX-FM, 104.5, he announced Saturday morning. Hanagriff, who's been a midday staple on Guaranty Media's WNXX, said he will continue in a part-time role with the station, sitting alongside Jimmy Ott on his nightly show "Gametime" and anchoring the postgame LSU football show.